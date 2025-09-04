Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Palmer Lake Planning Commission votes to not recommend Bu-cee's annexation proposal

Buc-ee's
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — The Palmer Lake Planning Commission voted not to recommend an annexation proposal from Buc-ee's during a meeting on Wednesday.

They voted to deny the recommendation on each of the following:

  • the Buc-ee's sketch plan
  • annexation agreement
  • grand development zoning

As for the next steps, the Palmer Lake Board of Trusteees will determine if the project will move forward.

