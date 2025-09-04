Palmer Lake Planning Commission votes to not recommend Bu-cee's annexation proposal

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — The Palmer Lake Planning Commission voted not to recommend an annexation proposal from Buc-ee's during a meeting on Wednesday.

They voted to deny the recommendation on each of the following:



the Buc-ee's sketch plan

annexation agreement

grand development zoning

As for the next steps, the Palmer Lake Board of Trusteees will determine if the project will move forward.

___

U.S. Space Command's departure from Colorado Springs could impact local economy How will this move impact the Colorado Springs economy? U.S. Space Command's departure from Colorado Springs could impact local economy

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.