Owner of Carlos' Bistro found guilty of sexually assaulting waitress in training

Carlos Echeandia, the owner of the popular restaurant Carlos' Bistro, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a waitress trainee.

Court records show that Echeandia, 62, was found guilty on all three counts of sexual assault.

Watch below: Past coverage of the charges in the sexual assault of a waitress in training at Carlos' Bistro

Colorado Springs restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting a waitress in training

He was charged in December 2025 in the case after a months-long investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Echeandia made advances on a woman after encouraging her to drink cocktails on an empty stomach.

According to The Gazette, the trainee testified in court that Echeandia met her at the restaurant to go over sample drinks for her training, but then the conversation shifted to a more sexual tone, and he eventually took her to an area behind the bar in a dark hallway and continued assaulting her.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10.

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