Local restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting waitress in training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs restaurant owner has been accused of sexually assaulting a waitress in training.

Court documents say Carlos Echeandia of Carlos' Bistro made advances on a woman after encouraging her to drink cocktails on an empty stomach.

Echeandia was arrested in early December after a months-long investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The victim told police Echeandia offered her a job after meeting at church and hearing she had been unemployed for months.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, Echeandia posted bond a day after being arrested. He faces charges of sexual assault and sexual contact. Echenadia's lawyer tells The Gazette he "steadfastly denies" the charges.

Echenadia is due back in court on January 6.

