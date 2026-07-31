One person dead, two others injured following crash along North Powers Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead and two others are injured following a crash along North Powers Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Highway 83 and North Powers Boulevard interchange, which is located on the northeast side of the city.

According to CSPD's preliminary investigation, a truck pulling a trailer was driving eastbound on Highway 83. A second vehicle made a left turn from westbound Highway 83 onto southbound North Powers Boulevard, and police say the truck hit the passenger side of the vehicle.

The department says one person was pronounced dead at the scene, their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

According to CSPD, a second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They also say a third person was injured, but declined to be taken to the hospital.

At this time, speed and alcohol are not being considered as factors in the crash, according to CSPD.

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