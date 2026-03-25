One man’s journey fuels new recovery center in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The sound of construction fills the air, but this project is about more than just a building. It’s about building hope.

Behind the work on a new recovery center On the Southeast side of Colorado Springs is Corey Woodward. He's an owner whose past is now shaping a different future for others.

“Illegal drug activity, robberies… 20 years," said Woodard.

That’s how long he spent in prison. When he got out, he made a decision that he wouldn’t look back. Instead, he stepped into Silver Linings Recovery Center, becoming a leader to others walking the same path he once did.

“I’ve been out for a few years now… and I just hit the ground running… looking for opportunities to help… wherever I can serve," said Woodard.

Now, he’s opening his own recovery center, Living Proof Recovery Center, in a part of the city he says needs it most.

Just steps away from the building, a tragedy occurred in March. Colorado Springs police say a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in a nearby parking lot, right in front of where the center will open.



Watch News5's coverage of that shooting below:

For Woodward, it only strengthened his conviction.

“This is the area that I wanted to be in… I felt like it was being left behind… people over here just aren’t getting the help… and I couldn’t live with that,” said Woodward.

His goal is simple, create a space where people can come anytime and begin their recovery journey.

“We’re not selling dope no more… we now sell hope. I want to inspire… If I can do it, you can do it. That’s why it’s called Living Proof," said Woodard.

Living Proof Recovery Center is set to open this Saturday.

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