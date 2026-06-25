Olde Town Coffee Shop owners share vision for Fountain's growing downtown

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — For Joseph and Jennifer Clark, owning a coffee shop in Fountain is about far more than serving coffee.

The couple, who own Olde Town Coffee Shop, say their business is rooted in community connections and a shared belief in the city's future.

Joseph Clark, a retired Army veteran who served 26 years, said he and Jennifer knew Fountain would eventually become home after arriving in the city in 2014.

"We love the community here. We love the school district, and we knew that this is where we were going to end up," Joseph explained.

The opportunity to purchase the coffee shop came through relationships they had built in the community. Jennifer Clark previously operated a yoga studio in Fountain and had developed connections with local business owners.

"My first love has always been yoga, and I've always been kind of entrepreneur mindset," Jennifer said. "Yoga and coffee definitely go together for sure... it's just another way for us to serve the community. Even though it's coffee, it's more than coffee. It really is. It's about the connection."

The Clarks have also become supporters of efforts to revitalize downtown Fountain through the Fountain Urban Renewal Authority.

Jennifer said she has witnessed the transformation of Main Street firsthand since opening her yoga studio in the historic Woodman Hall building in 2014.

"I've been through watching that building be renovated and growing and then more businesses on Main Street happening, and we just love being a part of it," she stated.

Clark said city leaders have focused on improving downtown through redevelopment projects aimed at attracting businesses and making the area more accessible.

"The city government here really does have a lot of good plans and goals for more walkability, more beautifying the downtown Main Street area," she explained. "Small business owners really believe in that vision, and so we wanted to be a part of it."

She pointed to the trail connections linking Colorado Springs and Fountain as an example of how those improvements can benefit local businesses.

"They've built for people to go from Colorado Springs down to Fountain on their bikes and then you know maybe they stop for coffee and then they go up to Main Street and check out the bookstore," Jennifer added.

For Joseph, one of the most rewarding aspects of operating the coffee shop is the opportunity to interact with people from all walks of life.

"Coffee is a treat, but it's a treat everybody can access," he said. "To connect with teachers, first responders, business people, people commuting out of town, it's just a way to connect and that's what it is."

The Clarks also support local causes, including initiatives organized by Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8. Jennifer Clark said the business regularly promotes community programs and contributes to local schools.

"Every quarter we do a drink called the Trojan, and we donate $1 from every drink to the schools," she said.

The coffee shop has also supported teacher supply drives and helped spread awareness about free summer meal programs for students.

"He and I kind of grew up in a childhood where we used those kinds of things, so that stuff really touches our heart very specifically," Jennifer Clark said.

Click here for more info on the free summer meal program through D-8, or see the details at the bottom of this article.

As Fountain continues to grow, the Clarks say they remain committed to supporting the community they chose to call home.

"It's more than coffee," Jennifer said. "It really is. It's about the connection."

This segment was part of KOAA's Convos and Coffee tour. Meteorologist Alan Rose and Senior Reporter Tony Keith visit local coffee shops to connect with the community in a personal way. If you are a coffee shop owner who wants to take part, or have a story idea you would like to share, email Tony.Keith@koaa.com.

MORE ON THE D-8 FREE MEAL PROGRAM:

Mesa Elementary School

June 8-July 2 (Monday-Friday)

Patriot Elementary School and Fountain Middle School

June 8-July 10 (Monday- Friday)

Times:

Breakfast- 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch- 11:30 am-12:30 pm

Meals will not be served on June 19 and July 3 as the district will be closed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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