CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — A Cripple Creek native was one of 25 service members wounded in an attack in Kuwait that killed six U.S. service members during the beginning of Operation Epic Fury.

Teller County officials are planning to honor Major Stephen Ramsbottom this Thursday during the Board of County Commissioners meeting in Cripple Creek. It will happen at 9:15 a.m. with a reception to follow.

Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams says Major Ramsbottom will receive a certificate and Purple Heart coin, along with some other items.

In addition to his service in Kuwait, Major Ramsbottom is a veteran of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, earning several awards, including the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

According to the Pentagon, 372 U.S. troops have been injured so far in the War with Iran, and 13 have been killed.

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