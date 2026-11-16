Northern El Paso County homestead collects Halloween pumpkins to feed sheep, reduce landfill waste

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A northern El Paso County homestead is asking residents to skip the trash can when it comes to their Halloween pumpkins and instead drop them off to be composted or fed to a flock of pumpkin-loving sheep.

Now in its seventh year, the Great Pumpkin Rescue runs through the afternoon of Nov. 17, with three drop-off locations across northern El Paso County.

William Vogl started his flock in 2019 and now tends to about 185 sheep, many of which are currently grazing in a neighborhood common area in northern Colorado Springs, helping clear vegetation and reduce wildfire fuel load.

"These girls get so excited when pumpkins start rolling through their pasture and they get to chase them around," Vogl said. "Honestly, it's like if you're bringing your pet dog or cat a new toy, and they're just going nuts over that."

Each year, the homestead collects between 400 and 800 pumpkins. Those in good condition go to the sheep, while the rest are composted.

"These girls are smart — they know that when we show up with pumpkins, they will mob this fence and they are loud and ready to eat them," Vogl said.

For Vogl, the program is about more than just treating his flock. It reflects a core principle he built the family homestead around.

"When we started our homestead, even before we got sheep, one of the principles that we really wanted to focus on was preventing reusable organic waste from going to landfills," Vogl said. "There's millions of pumpkins every year that go to landfills that would be useful for either compost or animal feed."

Drop-off location information is available on the Vogl Homestead Facebook page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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