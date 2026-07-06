Northbound I-25 closed south of Pueblo after a crash, power lines down

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A crash forced the closure of northbound I-25 Monday morning just south of Pueblo.

A little after 9 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure between Exit 91, Steam Beach, and Highway 45. CDOT advised drivers to expect slower speeds.

According to Pueblo Police, one vehicle was involved, and there were no reported injuries. Power lines were down on the interstate, forcing the closure and pushing traffic to the frontage road. An estimated opening time was not available.

Click here for updates on the closure.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide notice of a major highway closure impacting traffic.

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