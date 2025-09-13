North Shore Marina secures future with new contract

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On September 12, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the O’Neil Group, which operates the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo, finalized a contract that ensures the facility’s future through 2045.

The agreement comes months after uncertainty that left many boaters fearing they would have to pull their vessels from the water.

“We were really disappointed that we couldn’t come to an agreement with CPW,” said Dan Allen, general manager of the marina. “Through some really positive negotiations with CPW, we’re extremely ecstatic now that we’re going to be able to stay open and rebuild the marina.”

Under the new contract, CPW will take on demolition and cleanup of the existing infrastructure at an estimated cost of about $1 million.

The marina operator will continue running daily operations and move forward with plans for a new, state-of-the-art facility.

The design phase is nearing completion, with permitting expected to take six to eight months. “So we're looking at starting demolition probably at the end of next season,” said Allen.

Allen said the changes will transform the marina into a safer, more modern destination. “This marina has been here for 50 years, and it has been a safety hazard in the past; and it's going to be good to have a new and safe facility.”

The marina currently has 500 slips, and with the new contract, it will expand to 700 slips and larger spaces for boats. “It's hard to describe because it's gonna be so cool. All the decking will be different. All the flotation will sit much higher out of the water. The protection for the boats from the steel docks will be much different, and I think everybody will really like that.”

For boaters, the contract brings relief after a season filled with uncertainty.

“I live the dream every weekend,” said Austin Stoltz, who keeps his boat at North Shore. “Hearing that we’re able to actually stay here for much longer is great news because last year, when everything was in turmoil, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to keep my boat down here.”

The marina currently employs up to 16 people during the summer season. Allen said the agreement not only saves jobs but could create more as the facility expands.

“The marina is not here just for the slip renters,” Allen added. “It’s a place where a lot of people can come down. We’ve offered other amenities, and I think it’ll be great for the community too.”

With the contract in place, boaters and employees alike can look forward to a future on the water at Lake Pueblo, with a modernized marina expected to serve the community for decades to come.

“We're very grateful for our loyal supporters and for our loyal slip runners who have been with us through the last couple of years without power. We're happy that we could make this happen so that they will have a place to come and boat for the next 20 years,” said Allen.

The difference between Space Force and Space Command Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force? The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.