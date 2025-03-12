North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park to close on April 1, demolition scheduled

LAKE PUEBLO STATE PARK — In a news release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that Lake Pueblo State Park's North Shore Marina will be closing on April 1, 2025.

Demolition is scheduled for July 1, 2025 according to CPW officials.

The marina is under the management of the Colorado Springs-based O'Neil Group, which took over the lease in November of 2022 after the former owners could no longer financially maintain the marina anymore.

In 2022, CPW learned of major electric compliance issues at the Marina that posed an imminent threat of electrocution to boat owners and park visitors.

At the time owners were given short notice and told to clear out their belongings including perishables, shutting the marina's electricity down until The O'Neil Group could fix the issues.

With the O'Neil Group no longer able to maintain the marina the Pueblo Reservoir Unified Marina, LLC and CPW have decided that they will no longer look for someone to take over the operations.

“The extensive work required to rebuild is more expensive than either CPW or the O’Neil Group can take on,” said Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Joe Stadterman. “Unfortunately the enormous cost to rebuild the marina and damaged docks to ensure the property meets the appropriate standards for public safety makes demolition of the structure the only viable option.”

CPW says that all boat owners have been notified who are renting slips, and owners will have to have their boats removed by April 1, according to CPW. If they cannot they should contact park staff at this email, lake.pueblo.park@state.co.us.

