One person dead, four injured, following crash on North Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One person is dead and four others are injured following a crash along North Academy Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Lehman Drive near Dublin Boulevard around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

CSPD says the four people who were injured were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. The name of the person who died will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

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