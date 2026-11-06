Nonprofit organization report looks at Colorado Springs data center regulations

As more data centers look to Colorado Springs, city leaders are considering how to protect residents and resources.

Earlier this year, Mayor Yemi Mobolade requested an independent review of where the city's current policies are working well, where gaps exist, and what additional measures could help guide responsible data center development. This week the city released that report from the nonprofit Romer Institute of Evidence-based Policy. KOAA looked through that report.

It found the city already has key protections, including control of its utilities, safeguards for large power users, noise limits, and data on water use for the existing seven data centers Springs Utilities tells us they currently serve.

Watch below: Community debates over data centers boiling over into arrests, reported threats

Community debates over data centers boiling over into arrests, reported threats

But the report also identified 14 potential policy changes including stronger rules for water, noise, and where data centers can be built.

The city is reviewing the recommendations and says the report came at no cost.

Watch below: The Price of Data: A Scripps News Group Investigation

The Price of Data: A Scripps News Group Investigation

In September, the city delayed a decision on the proposed west-side Project Taurus data center. last month our Alasyn Zimmerman spoke with the mayor about that decision.

"Did city council effectively kind of put its own moratorium in place by delaying the Taurus decision?"

"That's a great question," Mayor Mobolade said. "I can't really speak into that decision. I've heard both sides of it. I wasn't part of it. It's the other side of city government. But I've heard the delay just kicking the can. I actually think it's interesting, however they came to that decision, I think it's interesting because now that now becomes part of the reelection conversation. Every candidate now has to be out there to really talk about the future of the city as it relates to data centers."

The new hearing date is set for just after the city election in April of 2027.

Denver and three Colorado counties have paused new data centers while considering new regulations.

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Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

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