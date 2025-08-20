Non-profit in Colorado hopes to eliminate waiting list to help more students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Parenting is a challenge, but there is an organization in Colorado Springs that has been empowering students and low-income families for more than two decades in a variety of ways.

This year, Executive Director for Parents Challenge Deborah Hendrix says they are set to help 420 students in the Colorado Springs area, but they have a wait list of about 100 others hoping to get support. The organization is celebrating its 25th year of providing families with information, training, mentoring, tools, and financial resources.

"We don't call ourselves a scholarship organization," Hendrix explained. "We call ourselves a parental engagement organization, and what that means is that we partner with our families in terms of making sure that they have some accountability in this. As we say, they have to have some skin in the game, because the whole focus is that they are their child's first teacher."

The organization is operating this year on a budget of $1.5 million from grants and donations, with no funds from the state or federal government. They can execute their vision with only three full-time staff members and one part-time staff member.

"Our goal is to support those families, to provide financial support as well as resources and information to help them be able to navigate the educational system and help their children be successful," Hendrix said. "That's the unique aspect of Parents Challenge. It goes beyond just the money component. We provide a holistic approach for helping families get the resources so that they can connect in the community to provide what their children may need."

The organization is always seeking volunteers.

"The volunteers are the ones who fuel our parent empowerment session," Hendrix added. "So we connect with experts in the community to provide resources for these parents so that they can understand and have knowledge and mentoring and training to help their children."

As they celebrate their 25th anniversary, Hendrix hopes they can get the 100 students currently on a wait list off. Click here to donate or for information on volunteering.

Deciding which families qualify for the support is based on the federal guidelines for free and reduced lunch.

Amanda Archuleta, a single mother of three, spent eight years with Parents Challenge, according to a recently issued news release. Archuleta transitioned out of the program last year to open up a spot for another family. Examples of how each of her three children benefited are below:

Gabriel: Gabriel’s grant money from Parents Challenge paid for instrument rentals, starting with an upright bass, and for extracurricular expenses enabling him to pursue his love for music. He played in five bands at Mesa Ridge High School and now attends CU Boulder on multiple scholarships—including a music scholarship. He currently plays 15 instruments to a first-year proficiency, and he played 7 different instruments in state competitions during high school. When he graduates from CU Boulder, Gabriel said he hopes to return to Colorado Springs as a public-school music educator, so he can help nurture the love for music in public-school students like himself.

Xavier: Noticing that Xavier continued to struggle in traditional public school, Archuleta took him to a school choice event to help determine his options as he prepared to enter high school. With guidance and support, he chose the Colorado Military Academy and eventually enlisted in the Army on his 17th birthday. Currently serving in the U.S. Army, Xavier has earned the rank of E3 working as a 1st Sergeant, pharmacy technician and is training to become a nurse practitioner.

Zander: Archuleta’s youngest, Zander, is homeschooled with support from Thrive Homeschool Academy (THA). Zander faces a variety of disabilities that require Archuleta to provide medical support for him throughout the day. Having the ability to homeschool him has been critical. When first looking for educational options for Zander, Archuleta found that many enrichment programs would not accept him; whereas, the principal at Thrive sat down with her and now they’re at 8 years with the academy, which began through a connection and support from Parents Challenge. Zander loves softball, baseball, and reading. He participates in Challenger League baseball and special Olympics softball. He hopes to work part-time in one of the local libraries when he gets older.

“With all that Parents Challenge gave to my family - empowering me to choose the best educational paths for each of my children - I wanted to open up our spot for another family to benefit as much as we have,” Archuleta said. “Parents Challenge truly changes lives as they help the whole family; my children and I both grew through this program.”

