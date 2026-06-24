'Nobody thinks it will happen to them': CSFD shares unsettling fireworks warning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — When scrolling social media, some images capture your attention quicker than others, and a recent post by the Colorado Springs Fire Department might make your stomach sink.

On Tuesday, the department shared X-ray images of injuries to hands caused by fireworks. The photo comes with a stern warning with Independence Day right around the corner.

Read the full post and warning below:

"I was going to post the photo of a hand that was blown apart by a firework last year, but HR follows us on here, and I like my job. Instead, we'll post the viral photo that circulates every 4th of July.

We'll just say this:

Every year, despite fireworks being illegal, we respond to calls involving serious injuries and fires caused by fireworks. We see injuries to hands, faces, and eyes.

Nobody thinks it's going to happen to them. Nobody lights a firework expecting to get hurt or start a fire.

But every year, it happens.

This isn't about ruining anyone's fun. It's about keeping our community safe and making sure everyone gets to enjoy the holiday and go home with the same number of fingers they started with. Fireworks in Colorado Springs are ILLEGAL.

Please celebrate this Fourth of July responsibly. Attend a professional show, look out for your neighbors, and help us keep our police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and emergency rooms available for the emergencies that can't be prevented."

A report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission found fireworks-related injuries and deaths rose sharply in 2024, with an estimated 14,700 injuries and 11 deaths nationwide. Most deaths were linked to misuse or device malfunctions.

Adults ages 25 to 44 accounted for the largest share of injuries, while hands and fingers were the most commonly injured body parts. Burns made up 37% of fireworks-related emergency room visits, and an estimated 1,700 injuries involved sparklers.

The CPSC urges consumers to attend professional displays when possible and follow safety guidelines when using legal consumer fireworks.

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