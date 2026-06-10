No-fear 15-year-old Emmett Frozley coaches Kids on Bikes by day then trains for Pikes Peak Apex

COLORADO SPRINGS — Stage one of the multi-day Pikes Peak Apex Mountain Biking Challenge is just days away, and there are many local racers getting ready to compete, including four teens sponsored by News 5.

Included is local racer Emmett Frozley who creates a eye-catching visual from Palmer Park with Pikes Peak behind in the distance as he rolls off a steep rock face drop without hesitation.

"You're kind of with your friends and you're with other people that are challenging you and so it kind of makes you a better rider and so they helped me kind of get more skills on single track and technical stuff like that," Frozley said.

At 15, Frozley is a no-fear mountain bike rider and racer. This day he is coaching a camp for Kids on Bikes, an organization he credits for a lot of his current ability.

"I started doing camps when I was probably 3 or 4 just to like learn to ride, strider camps, and then I kind of worked my way up through the camps," Frozley said.

Frozley is among four Kids on Bikes riders sponsored by News 5 who will be racing in this year's Pikes Peak Apex Mountain Bike Race.

Whether developing future racers or introducing kids to local trails, Kids on Bikes has been part of the Colorado Springs community for 20 years.

"They do like education, earn a bike programs, and yeah, mainly bike camps, but we have week-long bike camps for kids of just about any age," Frozley said.

He has transitioned from camp rider to coach. After a day cycling with kids, he then trains for racing.

"It's interesting to balance that stuff. You're kind of, you've been out in the sun for 6 hours already and then you go out and do it again, even harder, so that can wear you out at the end of the day, but it's worth it definitely," Frozley said.

On rocky inclines where camp kids choose to walk, Emmett rides without hesitation. When descents are extremely steep, he is not afraid of some airtime to make it down. He is ready to race in this year's Pikes Peak Apex.

Frozley is racing in Sunday's Mountain Bike Marathon. The course is 35 miles with an elevation gain of nearly 4,000 feet.

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