Next steps in PikeView Quarry transition from private to public land

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The transition from quarry to public land is now expediting for the Pike View Quarry on Colorado Springs' northwest side. Results from years of reclamation are showing spring greening and bringing a more natural-looking hillside to the site.

"It looks much nicer than it used to, and it's much nicer not having the truck traffic all the time," said one neighbor.

Neighbors who have patiently watched the restoration are now shifting their thoughts to the land's future.

"Please, no more housing development over here," added the nearby resident.

Colorado Springs City Council just voted to accept the land donated by the quarry owner, making way for the land to become part of the city's parks system.

"The spectrum of what it could be is really anywhere from a wildlife habitat area to help support the bighorn sheep that use that area now to a potential recreational hub that has been discussed about in the past," said David Deitemeyer with Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

A public input process can now happen to help decide the future of the quarry. It is an area where digging happened for more than a century, and in recent years reclamation work took place.

"We'll begin to engage in those public conversations about what the community finds of value, what their concerns are, what opportunities there could be for use of that," said Deitemeyer.

Some mistake undisturbed land just below the excavation area as part of the quarry. It is actually a frontage the city took over several years ago. Trails and a parking lot that add hundreds of acres to the Blodgett Open Space are nearing completion.

"It might feel like you're on a trail that's within the quarry, but we're actually in the open space itself," said Deitemeyer.

There is already evidence of change happening at the entrance to the quarry. A new sign is in place indicating this is now part of the Blodgett Open Space, with a new parking lot and trailhead going in just up the road.

With the city council yes vote, official details of the land transfer will be finalized within a few weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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