Colorado Buffaoes Choose Fountain-Fort Carson High School for fall camp, Praising Facilities and Focus

FOUNTAIN, COLO. — For one week, Fountain-Fort Carson High School is serving as the temporary home of the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

The Buffs are holding fall camp at the school as they prepare for the 2026 season, giving players and coaches a chance to step away from the distractions of campus and focus on football.

"It's definitely been a blessing," linebacker Gideon Lampron said. "Getting away from distractions... being isolated with your team down here really does build a sense of community."

Defensive Coordinator Chris Marve said bringing the team to Fountain wasn't just about finding a place to practice. He said spending a week away from Boulder allows players and coaches to spend more time together and strengthen team chemistry.

"We just get to be with our guys. We're with our guys. We're together," Marve said. "I appreciate this place. The facilities and the people here have been first class."

While the week is designed to help Colorado prepare for the upcoming season, many in Fountain see it as an opportunity to showcase their community.

Isaac Logo, a Fountain-Fort Carson graduate, said he was surprised the Buffaloes chose the school but believes it speaks to the quality of its athletic facilities.

"Out of all schools, they chose Fountain," Logo said. "It kind of puts us on the map a little bit."

While the week is designed to help Colorado prepare for the upcoming season, many in Fountain see it as an opportunity to showcase their community. In a statement to News5s' Jaylen Lee, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 said,

'Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 said it is "thrilled to welcome the University of Colorado to Fountain-Fort Carson High School," adding that CU's decision to train there highlights the quality of the school's facilities and the district's investment in its students and community.'

Although practices are closed to the public, Logo said having a nationally recognized football program in town still shines a spotlight on Fountain.

"I definitely think it helps the community get recognized a little bit," said Logo. "Out of all communities, they chose Fountain. It kind of puts a little light on the community."

Colorado will remain at Fountain-Fort Carson High School through the conclusion of its preseason camp before returning to Boulder to continue preparations for the regular season.

