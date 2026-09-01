News5, Care and Share Food Bank aiming to end food insecurity

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — KOAA News5 is partnering with Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado to do our part in ending food insecurity.

September is Hunger Action Month. Every dollar donated to Care and Share during the month will be matched up to $50,000. If you can't donate money, you can still do your part by donating your time.

For more information or to donate, click here.

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Video appears to show CSPD officer asleep in patrol car while on the job A video that is getting attention on social media appears to show an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department asleep in his patrol car on the job. Video appears to show CSPD officer asleep in patrol car while on the job

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