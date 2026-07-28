New wildfire estimated at 400 acres in southern Colorado Monday night

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Firefighters from multiple agencies were battling a fast-moving grass fire Monday night north of Kim in southeastern Colorado after the blaze quickly grew to an estimated 400 acres, according to officials.

The fire, named the Broce Fire, is burning north of Kim and west of Colorado Highway 109 in Las Animas County.

The Kim Volunteer Fire Department is leading the response with assistance from several mutual-aid agencies, including crews from neighboring jurisdictions. Fire officials described the blaze as a grass and brush fire.

No injuries, damaged structures or evacuation orders had been reported as of Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire had not been determined.

Officials have not released containment information and urged the public to avoid the area while firefighting operations continue.

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