New Rosemont Reservoir campground coming to Pikes Peak in summer 2027

TELLER COUNTY — A new campground and updated recreation area is coming to the southwest side of Pikes Peak at Rosemont Reservoir, expanding backcountry opportunities on one of southern Colorado's most iconic mountains.

The reservoir sits off paved roads on a more rural edge of Pikes Peak in Teller County, offering a backcountry experience.

"I think part of CPW's mission is to provide different kinds of recreational opportunities, and this is one that's more of a backcountry opportunity," Frank McGee, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region manager, said.

Work is underway to build the camping area and improve recreation at the site.

"This could be a place where, you know, they take their first camping trip right out of Colorado Springs, uh, or they introduce their kids to fishing for the first time," Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Laura Clellan said.

The project is possible because of collaboration around the 600-acre site in Teller County, which is surrounded by Forest Service land and owned by Colorado Springs Utilities as a reservoir for water supply.

"When camping is allowed, they will have somebody here on site. Representing our interest, so actually our security for this area will increase," Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Travas Deal said.

Stewardship and the management of public lands are central themes of the new addition to Pikes Peak, which welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Activities take place all around the mountain. Visitors drive up the Pikes Peak Highway or take the Cog Railway. The mountain challenges fitness with the Incline, the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent, and, next year, a new marathon on the Pikes Peak Highway.

The new camping and recreation area adds to what the mountain offers for outdoor recreation and southern Colorado.

"Create something really amazing and meaningful that everyone in Colorado and visitors will be able to enjoy," Dan Gibbs, who leads Colorado's Department of Natural Resources, said.

The new Rosemont camping area is scheduled to open in the summer of 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.