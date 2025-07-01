New prices at the Colorado DMV go into effect Monday

COLORADO (KOAA) — Starting Monday, new prices take effect at the Colorado DMV. The agency says inflation is forcing costs to go up.

Several fees will be increased, including for the following:



driver's licenses

license plates

some registrations

If you need to renew your license, you will pay $32 instead of $31. The fee for a license plate will go up about $1.50.

If you drive an electric vehicle, that fee will cost you $60 instead of $57.

