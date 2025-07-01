Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

New prices at the Colorado DMV go into effect Monday

Starting today, the DMV is implementing new price increases due to rising inflation. This video breaks down the updated fees you can expect, including a $32 renewal fee for driver’s licenses (up from $31), a $1.50 increase for license plates, and a new $60 fee for electric vehicle registrations (previously $57).
DMV Price Increases: What You Need to Know Starting Today
denver motor vehicle.png
Posted

COLORADO (KOAA) — Starting Monday, new prices take effect at the Colorado DMV. The agency says inflation is forcing costs to go up.

Poster image (54).jpg

Covering Colorado

Colorado DMV plans to raise fees in the coming days

Robert Garrison

Several fees will be increased, including for the following:

  • driver's licenses
  • license plates
  • some registrations

If you need to renew your license, you will pay $32 instead of $31. The fee for a license plate will go up about $1.50.

If you drive an electric vehicle, that fee will cost you $60 instead of $57.

___

Terminally Ill Man Files Lawsuit Against Colorado Aid-in-Dying Law: A Fight for Choice

Jeff McComas, a Minnesota man with terminal cancer, is challenging Colorado's medical aid-in-dying law, highlighting residency restrictions that prevent him from choosing his end-of-life options. Join us as we explore his journey, the legal battle, and the push for equitable treatment under the law.

Terminally Ill Man Files Lawsuit Against Colorado Aid-in-Dying Law: A Fight for Choice

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community