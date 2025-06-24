Colorado DMV plans to raise fees in the coming days

DENVER — You should expect to pay more on your next trip to the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, as the agency said inflation is forcing costs to go up.

The agency announced on Monday that it will be raising several fees, including those for driver's licenses, ID cards, license plates, record searches, and some vehicle license plates and registrations, starting on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The DMV stated that the fee increases are necessary due to inflation.

The following charts break down the planned fee increases:

Frequently used DMV Services and Fee Adjustments Effective June 30, 2025:



Fee Description

Current Fee

New Fee - Effective

June 30, 2025

Driver License / Minor DL Fee

$30.87

$32.00

Learner's Permit Fee

$18.52

$19.00

State ID (New / Renewal)

$12.67

$13.00

Commercial Driver License Fee

$17.08

$17.50

Duplicate License (first)

$12.00

$12.30

Duplicate License (second/subsequent)

$16.00

$16.40

Vehicle Record Search

$2.20

$2.25

CO-RCSA DL / Minor DL Fee

$33.00

$34.00

CO-RCSA Permit Fee

$21.00

$21.50

CO-RCSA ID Card

$13.00

$13.30



(A more comprehensive list of all adjusted fees is available on the DMV website .)

License Plate Fees Effective July 1, 2025: Material fees for license plates and decals for plate production costs are increasing on July 1, 2025.

License Plate Fee Adjustments effective July 1, 2025



Product Type

Current Fee

New Fee - Effective

July 1, 2025

Embossed Plate

$2.91

$3.69

Embossed (Set)

$5.83

$7.38

Specialty Plate

$4.70

$5.64

Specialty (Set)

$9.40

$11.27

Mounting Boards (County)

$1.66

$1.67

MC Mounting Boards (County)

$0.58

$0.59

Month/Year Tabs (No Envelope)

$0.30

$0.45

Month/Year Tabs (Envelope)

$0.33

$0.48

SMMO/SMMR

$0.50

$0.68

DPA Blanks w/Tabs

$0.13

$0.14

Electric Vehicle Decals

$0.25

$0.69

Inoperable Vehicle Tag

$0.45

$0.78

Low Power Scooter

$0.25

$0.39

Collector Tax

$0.25

$0.26



Registration Fees: Effective July 1, 2025, Electric Vehicle registration fees will be adjusted for inflation in accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 43-1-128.



Fee Description

Current Fee

New Fee

Plug-In Electric Vehicle Registration Fee

$57.19

$60.05

Commercial Electric Road Usage Fee-10,000 to 16,000 lbs

$55.13

$57.89

Commercial Electric Road Usage Fee-16,000 to 66,000 lbs

$119.25

$115.76

Commercial Electric Road Usage Fee-More than 26,000 lbs

$165.00

$173.65

