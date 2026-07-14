New pecan shelling and distribution center coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new pecan shelling and distribution center is coming to Colorado Springs. The news was announced Monday at the annual Boots, Business & Boogie event.

The facility will be built at Peak Innovation Park, which is located near the Colorado Springs Airport. To learn more about Peak Innovation Park, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

Groundbreaking on the facility is expected to happen in August, 2027.

The Creel family, who is behind the facility, has deep ties to Colorado Springs and owns a pecan orchard in Mexico. According to our news partners at The Gazette, the Creel family has been farming nuts for more than 30 years and operates the meat company American Beef.

"They could have expanded anywhere. They considered Texas. I have family in Texas, but thank you for not saying yes to Texas. They considered New Mexico, but instead they said yes to Colorado Springs, and that decision says something about who we are. It says that this is a city where businesses can put down roots, where innovation and agriculture can grow side by side."

Once the facility goes online, the company plans to create 50 jobs with an average annual salary of $76,000.

The Gazette's Alex Edwards contributed to this web story.

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