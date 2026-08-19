New outdoor watering restrictions in place for Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — The Board of Trustees for the Town of Palmer Lake has declared a water emergency and imposed stage 1 emergency water restrictions; these restrictions went into place on August 13, restricting several outdoor water uses, including outdoor watering.

According to the resolution, outdoor watering of landscaped areas is now only permitted on Wednesdays between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and only utilizing faucet-filled buckets or watering cans of five gallons or less.

"You can still water your flowers with a bucket," stated Charles Roubidoux, the town's water superintendent, "you can take a five-gallon bucket out, water the flowers, water the garden, but it's really the automatic irrigators and hose-end sprinklers that we kind of need to put a ban on for now."

Roubidoux explains that the restrictions are necessary due to Monument Creek being dry since mid-June, which means the town has been unable to operate its surface water plant for some time.

"We have been relying heavily this year on well water, exclusively," said Roubidoux, "and we're typically a fairly surface-heavy system; we use creek water typically, and we have not had that since the middle of June; the creek's been dry so we've had to rely exclusively on well water."

Specifically, the town's A2 well (which draws from the Araphaoe Aquifer) has been producing water every day since the end of June, according to the town.

"Things aren't falling apart," said Roubidoux, "but we are drawing those wells down; they're being depleted, so I have to start planning into the future."

The water superintendent went on to explain that unless there's a major shift in the weather allowing for the usage of the surface water plant, the restrictions could stay in place until early next year.

"I think it's going to be hot and dry, and if it continues that way we're going to have to continue relying on those wells until Spring at least."

Below are listed additional rules that come as a part of stage 1 emergency water restrictions as laid out in the town's municipal code:



Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer or other vehicle is prohibited except on designated watering days. Such washing, when allowed, shall be done with a hand-held bucket or a hand-held hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle for quick rinses.

The following uses of water are defined as non-essential and are prohibited:

Wash down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts or other hard-surfaced areas. Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection. Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street. Failure to repair a controllable leak(s) within a reasonable period after having been given notice directing the repair of such leak(s).



No customer will apply any lawn, turf, or sodded area.

Use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pools or jacuzzi-type pools is prohibited.

Operation of any ornamental fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes is prohibited except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such fountains or ponds are equipped with a re-circulation system.

All restaurants are encouraged not to serve water to patrons except upon request by the patron.

Use of hydrants shall be limited to fire-fighting, related activities, or other activities necessary to maintain public health, safety, and welfare. Use of water from fire hydrants for construction purposes is prohibited.

For all additional information regarding current restrictions, visit the Town of Palmer Lake's website. To read the town's municipal code, click here.

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