New mRNA flu vaccine available at select pharmacies in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new flu vaccine using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology is available at some King Soopers pharmacies in Colorado, offering adults 50 and older another option for protection as the state sees signs of an early flu season.

Moderna’s mFlusiva, the first mRNA-based flu vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, received approval in August 2026. The vaccine is indicated for adults 50 and older and has demonstrated a stronger immune response than a traditional flu vaccine in clinical trials, according to Cam Phillips, pharmacy practice coordinator for King Soopers Pharmacy’s Area One, which covers Colorado Springs and the Alamosa area. Click here for more on Johns Hopkins about a clinical study.

The technology behind the vaccine has been in development for several years, Phillips said, but its arrival on the market was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

“It has been shown to actually generate a slightly better immune response as compared to a normal flu vaccine for folks that are 50 years and older,” Phillips explained.

King Soopers is among a limited number of divisions within parent company Kroger carrying the vaccine this year. Stores received a small initial supply, Phillips said, although most locations still had doses available at the time of the interview.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment cautions that availability may be limited this fall. State health officials recommend that people not delay vaccination while searching for a specific product, emphasizing that receiving an available flu vaccine is the best way to ensure timely protection.

The mRNA technology could offer an additional advantage in future flu seasons because it allows manufacturers to produce and update vaccines more quickly to better match circulating strains of the virus, according to CDPHE. Moderna reported a relative vaccine efficacy rate of 26.6% based on clinical trial data. While the results are promising, additional data will be collected to better understand the vaccine’s performance, particularly among adults 65 and older and other populations.

Phillips encouraged people considering mFlusiva to speak with a pharmacist about whether it is the right option for them.

“ Our pharmacists are a great resource for providing that information and for making sure that you feel comfortable with that choice,” Phillips said.

Although the vaccine uses newer technology, Phillips said its safety profile is comparable to that of other vaccines already on the market. Insurance coverage is another consideration for people interested in the new product. Phillips said most major insurance plans cover the vaccine in full, though he encouraged patients to confirm coverage with their insurer. The vaccine’s arrival comes as Colorado health officials warn of rising flu activity early in the season. King Soopers pharmacies have also seen increased demand for vaccinations, Phillips said.

“We have had one of our busiest weeks last week just in terms of the number of vaccines we're giving,” he said. “We're already seeing flu cases out there in the community.”

King Soopers and City Market pharmacies are also offering grocery discounts to encourage vaccination, Phillips said. Customers who receive a flu shot can get $5 off groceries, while those who receive a flu shot and an additional vaccine can get $20 off, subject to program terms.

Additional details about the promotion are available through the grocery chains’ websites by clicking here.

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.