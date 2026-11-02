New management takes over Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — CMBH Partners LLC took over management and operations of Royal Gorge Bridge & Park on Sunday, according to a news release from the company.

The company said the park will remain open to the public during the transition. All rides and attractions will remain in place, with the exception of the carousel, which has been removed, a spokesperson confirmed to News5.

The Skycoaster remains closed for repairs, with plans to reopen sometime in 2027. No specific reopening date has been announced.

CMBH Partners President Brent Hargrave said the company plans to make improvements to the park, restore some existing guest experiences and introduce new offerings in the coming years.

One immediate change is a redesigned park website at rgbridge.com.

The company also confirmed a discount for visitors. Guests who purchase a full-price admission during the next year will receive 50% off their next visit. The discount is valid for one year from the date of the original visit. Visitors are encouraged to keep their admission receipts to redeem the offer.

The ownership transition comes as the new management team begins overseeing daily operations and future improvements at the Cañon City attraction.

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