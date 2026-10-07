New car dealership and restaurant coming to Colorado Springs off North Gate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new Subaru car dealership is coming to Colorado Springs, but the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) says it's "not the normal location for car dealerships."

Drivers may have noticed the work taking place along North Gate Boulevard just east of I-25. The dealership is going up near Northgate and Struthers right next to the Starbucks north of the Western Museum of Mining and Industry. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department is reporting it is a $28.8 million project.

According to planning documents, the Subaru dealership project was approved in late August.

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department also shared news this week about a restaurant being built not far from the Subaru dealership.

"The Brinkerhoff is now under construction right outside Ford Amphitheater next to the Texas de Brazil," PPRBD posted to social media. "It's popular up in the Castle Rock area and the location will provide some pretty sweet views of Pikes Peak and the Front Range."

The Brinkerhoff is a $3.5 million project, according to PPRBD.

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