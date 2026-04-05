New businesses finding ways to serve the growing eastern Colorado Springs community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Eastern Colorado Springs continues to experience growth with new homes and businesses, and local entrepreneurs are stepping in to fill community needs in the Springs Ranch area.

David and Andrea Kruth opened the first Beans & Brews Coffee House in Colorado Springs in January. The couple saw an opportunity in the eastern part of the city due to its combination of traffic, proximity to schools, and retail options.

"We really wanted to create a sense of community here," David and Andrea Kruth said.

"I have stressed to the baristas, we're doing more than pouring their cup of coffee when they come in," David and Andrea Kruth said.

"Having that ability to be in that big a traffic corridor, but also where a lot of people live, is really important," David and Andrea Kruth said.

"We know there's a love and need for it, so we thought it was a no-brainer," David and Andrea Kruth said.

A few doors down from the coffee shop, Jason and Kaylee Derra celebrated one year of business at Fit Body Boot Camp. They wanted to provide a smaller, local gym environment that caters to people of all ages.

"We saw a need in the fitness space," Jason Derra said.

"We do hold you accountable," Kaylee Derra said.

"All groups of all fitness levels can really work on their health in here," Jason Derra said. "We just started workouts for 60+ folks. It's really hard for that community to have an outlet to work out in."

Both couples acknowledged how much the area has grown, noting that as the eastern side of the city expands, the demand for neighborhood services will continue to rise.

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