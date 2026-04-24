New boathouse opens at the Pueblo Riverwalk Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Riverwalk has a major upgrade! A new boathouse that opened Thursday will now be home to boat operations.

People can also rent the boathouse, which includes a roof-top deck, for events. The Riverwalk has gone through several upgrades to connect walkers to Downtown Pueblo. Those upgrades are also aimed at increasing retail and tourism spaces.

"We finally have a semi-indoor, really developed space, for you to host your family gatherings, (or) corporate parties," said Lynn Clark with the Pueblo Riverwalk. "We're really looking forward to Pueblo engaging with us and holding graduations and birthday parties... and company parties here."

State and local grants, along with tax funding and private donations, went into paying for the project.

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