New Barnes and Noble spells new chapter for eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new large-scale bookstore at the First and Main Town Center is providing a much-needed community space for readers on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Store manager Miranda Anderson said the store opened on March 4 to fill a gap in the area.

"There's not really a large-scale bookstore on this side of town," Anderson said. "Just that social aspect now, books are so popular, it's a very social thing."

Banning Lewis seventh grader Brooke Wilson said she and her classmates were looking for outlets to read and discuss books.

"I have three published books on Amazon," Wilson said.

"It's immersive, and can also help people feel seen," Wilson said.

"The closest bookstore we had to hear was the Chapel Hills Mall, and that was 20 or 25 minutes away from our house... It's better to have a place that's close because then you're able to be with people," Wilson said.

Kaylee McFall said the store's presence provides an outlet for her and her colleagues, who are all within walking distance.

"Most all of the other stores are pretty far away," McFall said. "Just being able to get a bunch of books and being able to do book studies together."

James Till, who was visiting family in Colorado Springs, noted the changes to the eastern side of the city.

"Nothing used to exist this side of Powers when I was a kid," Till said. "I think it's good they've managed to stay through the changing times."

Throughout the day, dozens of people came out of the store with hard copies. Customers said that even in a digital world, they are not ready to give up physical books.

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