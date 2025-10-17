New additions to the Colorado Pumpkin Patch north of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you're looking for a fun fall activity with the family, consider checking out the Colorado Pumpkin Patch in the Monument area!

Click here for a map of other pumpkin patches in southern Colorado.

The patch is located right off Highway 105 between Roller Coaster Road and Highway 83. In years past, you could access the property by driving through a nearby neighborhood, but the newer entrance and exit are right off Highway 105 (Don't trust your phone navigation). The patch is open Tuesday through Sunday this month, click here for hours and pricing.

JD Chapman owns the 40-acre property with his family; about 25 acres is used for activities. They've run the business since 2008, but moved to the Monument-area location in 2018. Each year, they make tweaks and additions to the property with a new western town for the animals this year and castles for laser tag from local YouTuber JStu. Other new additions include paths for a better wheelchair experience, 2 new yaks and llamas, a new slide length and additions to the Hay Ninja course.

Something Chapman wanted to point out to News5 is their Johnny Pumpkinseed nonprofit, one that operates to enrich the lives of Foster Care children and families and Special Needs children and families. They offer admission to our play area and a free pumpkin to kids and families to offer them the ability to experience moments of joy together without the overhead of expense. Click here for more on the Johnny Pumpkinseed program, you do have to register.

The pumpkins at the patch come from the Pueblo area.

"We got some great farms we work with down there," Chapman explained of the Pueblo pumpkins. "They ship all over America, some great farms off the Arkansas River that do irrigation and professional farming."

Chapman has four children, he explained all of them have helped in different ways but their youngest at age 17 is helping manage this year. Play the video at the top of this article to learn more about the pumpkin patch.

ACTIVITIES INCLUDED WITH ADMISSION:

Two 30x30 jumping pillows

Outdoor Large Jenga

Outdoor Large Checkers

Outdoor Large Tic-Tac-Toe

Three, 100 ft roller slides and a 40 ft small slide for children

Hay bale pyramid

Steer head roping

Water pump duck races

Large tube swings

Chicken flickin

Crow Konking

Feed the pig

Kids Maze

Kids’ corn box

Antique restored tractors for hayrides and photo opportunities

Gourd target practice with standup launchers

Tractor “hayrides” through our “Colorado Wildlife Safari”

Farm animal petting area – ponies, alpaca, llama, goat, pig, sheep, chickens, duck (Come see Aflac), turkey, goose and our faux milking cows

Football training camp where you practice your skills

Baseball throwing lane with Radar

Human foosball

Outdoor laser tag (Available Thursday – Sunday and other days based on availability)

26 person Cow Train (Available Friday- Sunday guaranteed, possibly available on other days in lieu of a tractor ride)

Activities not included in and affecting Admission price -Sold Separately



Concessions -Various

Pumpkins - Various Additional activities offered on Weekends Friday-Sunday

Pony Rides $10 (Friday-Sunday only)

Face Painting $10

Animal Experience-$35 - 20 mins (For you and 4 others. in the pen time with horses, chickens, ducks, turkeys, ponies. You can take photos, pet animals, brush ponies, and feed the animals snacks while you are in the pen)

Mini Scottish Highland Experience - $35 - 20 mins (for you and 4 others. Time with the animal will include getting to take photos with the animals, pet and brush the animals hair, and feed the animal snacks while you’re in the pen with the animal-Online scheduled VIsits - Open visits available onsite when the schedule has an opening)

