Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center to host wildfire recovery benefit dinner

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center will host “Land & Legacy: Rising from the Ashes,” a benefit dinner supporting recovery efforts at Pueblo Mountain Park, from 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Pueblo Union Depot, 132 W. B St. Registration for the event is closed, but the public is still welcome to donate.

The 500-person event will replace the center’s usual summer fundraiser following the Aspen Acres Fire, which destroyed historic Horseshoe Lodge, other park structures and habitat at Pueblo Mountain Park, which is stewarded by the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Ticketed guests will receive a three-course meal prepared by local Pueblo chefs, a hosted bar and live entertainment. The event also will feature a silent auction and paddle raise to support recovery at Pueblo Mountain Park and the center’s youth education and raptor rehabilitation programs.

Standard tickets are $75. Tickets that include a one-year Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center membership are $100.

Click here for more or to donate online. Donations by check can be mailed to the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center, P.O. Box 99, Beulah, CO 81023.

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