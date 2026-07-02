Murder suspect arrested in Colorado Springs; search for 2nd suspect continues

The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering up to $5,000 as a reward for a fugitive tied to the murder of a Penn State Student. A second fugitive was arrested in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The Marshals shared wanted posters on social media Wednesday. Hours later, a follow-up post announced that one of the suspects was arrested in Colorado Springs. The USMS Colorado Violent Offender Task Force apprehended Azzubair Outen-Fleming at a distant relative's home. He allegedly tried to deny his identity.

The victim, identified as Billy Schmidt, was shot and killed on June 6 at about 1:30 in the morning in Philadelphia. Investigators said the victim was shot and killed during what appeared to be a robbery. Authorities believe the people responsible are Kaiseem Smith and Outen-Fleming.

Police said surveillance video shows the two suspects walking in the area of 20th Street between Ritner and Jackson streets before they encountered the victim near 20th and Durfor streets. After the shooting, the suspects fled on foot.

Smith is still at large as of Thursday morning. Authorities urge anyone who sees Smith not to approach him and to call 911. Anyone with information can also contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip through the department's tip line. You can also contact the Marshals at 1-866-865-8477(TIPS).

The DA's office announced that a third person in the case is in custody on charges including obstruction of justice. The third suspect is the stepfather of Azzubair Outen-Fleming. The DA's office added that there could be more people involved.

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