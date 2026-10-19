Multiple vehicles catch fire near North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Fire crews responded to multiple vehicles on fire near N. Academy Boulevard Monday morning in Colorado Springs, according to fire department.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to 155 N. Academy Boulevard on the east side of the city. Engine 8, Engine 7 and Engine 11 were on scene working to extinguish the fire.

Eastbound Academy Boulevard at Pikes Peak Avenue was shut down. Motorists were urged to avoid the area a little after 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire and any reports of injuries were not immediately available. This article may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the situation. The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major road closure.

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