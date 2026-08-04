Multiple medical calls after flights diverted to Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — First responders were called to the Colorado Springs Airport Monday evening after more than two dozen flights were diverted there from DIA.

A spokesperson says at least 29 flights were diverted from DIA to Colorado Springs Monday evening because of weather. They included 25 domestic commercial flights and four international commercial flights.

In a press release Monday night, the airport said the flights were diverted due to severe in Denver and that at least five patients were treated for unspecified medical concerns after their flights landed in Colorado Springs. One person was taken to the hospital.

Photojournalist Carl Winder responded to the Colorado Springs Airport Monday evening. He reported seeing a large number of planes parked on the tarmac and flashing lights from emergency vehicles parked in front of the terminal.

The Colorado Springs Airport remains open and operational.

