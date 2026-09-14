COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — For some people, getting to work, making it home or picking up groceries can depend on when the next bus arrives.

For Mountain Metropolitan Transit rider Robert Sutton, those trips are part of his regular routine.

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Mountain Metro Transit proposes fall route changes, seeking feedback

“I take it to get to work or, you know, to get back home, go to the grocery store, stuff like that,” Sutton said.

Mountain Metropolitan Transit is now asking riders to weigh in on proposed fall service changes that would increase frequency on several routes, add new stops to another and reduce weekend evening service on the ZEB Downtown Ride.

Under the proposal, Routes 1, 3, 5, 11 and 25 would begin arriving every 30 minutes on Saturday evenings. Those routes currently deliver a bus every 60 minutes.

Route 24 would also increase its weekday daytime frequency from once an hour to every 30 minutes.

For riders who plan their days around the bus schedule, Sutton said cutting an hour-long wait in half could make everyday trips easier.

“Having them come every 30 minutes instead of an hour, that’s gonna save a lot of time and make it easier to, you know, route out your day and plan out your day,” Sutton said.

The proposal would not bring more service to every route.

Friday and Saturday evening service on Route 13, known as the ZEB Downtown Ride, will be reduced by approximately two hours.

Mountain Metro is also proposing a change to Route 15 that will add stops near the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center on Verde Drive. The new stops would be located southwest of the center on Kodiak Drive.

Sutton said he was unaware Mountain Metro was collecting public feedback on the proposal. After learning about the comment period, he said he may submit a comment himself and encourages other bus riders to voice their opinion as well.

Mountain Metro is accepting comments through Tuesday, Sept. 15.

People can submit feedback through the city’s onine survey or email transitinfo@coloradosprings.gov.

Riders without access to the online survey can call 719-385-7433 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Comments can also be submitted in person at Mountain Metro Customer Service inside the Downtown Terminal lobby at 127 E. Kiowa Street.

If approved, the service changes would take effect Sunday, Oct. 25.

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