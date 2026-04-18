Motorcyclist who died in a crash earlier this week identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist who died in a crash earlier this week along Hancock Expressway in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 39-year-old Jeffrey Lampman.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday in the 3400 block of Hancock Expressway, which is located near South Academy Boulevard.

According to the Colorado Spring Police Department (CSPD), Lampman was speeding when he rear-ended a vehicle in front of him. Lampman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CSPD.

This was the 15th traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were seven deadly crashes.

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A 75-Year Tradition Has New Owners and a New Season The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo is celebrating its 75th season with new owners at the helm. The couple, who had their first date at a drive-in, are kicking off the new season tonight with a double feature on each of their two screens. A 75-Year Tradition Has New Owners and a New Season

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