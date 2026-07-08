Motorcyclist who died following crash last month on I-25 identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist who died following a crash last month on I-25 in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 62-year-old David Joseph.

The crash happened around noon on June 6 on northbound I-25 near the South Circle Drive exit.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the crash involved a vehicle and Joseph, but they say they are still investigating how the crash happened.

When officers arrived, they say citizens were providing medical assistance to Joseph, who had been thrown off the motorcycle and down an embankment east of I-25.

Police say Joseph was not wearing at helmet when the crash happened.

Joseph was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries on June 30. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to CSPD.

This was the 30th traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 23 traffic deaths. The department says there have been 60 traffic deaths in the last 365 days.

If you have any information or saw the crash, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

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