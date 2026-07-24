Motorcyclist who died following crash earlier this month identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The motorcyclist who died following a crash earlier this month in Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 20-year-old McCain Dean.

This was the 31st traffic death in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). They say at this time last year, there were 26 traffic deaths.

CSPD is still investigating the crash. If you have any information, you are asked to call them at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Background Information

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on July 5 at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard, which is located on the northeast side of the city.

According to CSPD's investigation, Dean was traveling northbound on North Union Boulevard when he hit a pickup truck heading westbound on Dublin Boulevard.

Dean was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Speed is being considered as a factor in the crash, according to CSPD.

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