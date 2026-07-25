Motorcyclist who died following crash along North Academy Boulevard identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist who died following a crash along North Academy Boulevard earlier this month has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 21-year-old Talon Severe.

This was the 32nd traffic death in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). They say that at this time last year, there were 26th traffic deaths.

CSPD says they are still investigating the incident. If you have any information or witnessed the crash, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Background Information

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, in the 1800 block of North Academy Boulevard, which is located near Constitution Avenue.

According to CSPD's preliminary investigation, a motorcyclist, later identified as Severe, was traveling northbound on North Academy Boulevard when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the east side of the road.

Severe was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, CSPD says speed is being considered as a factor in the crash.

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