Motorcyclist who died following crash along East Fillmore Street identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The motorcycle rider who died following a crash along East Fillmore Street earlier this month has been identified.



Watch News5's coverage of the crash below:

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 23-year-old Dawson Debolt.

Background Information

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on June 1 at the intersection of East Fillmore Street and North Prospect Street, which is located east of North Nevada Avenue.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Officers determined a vehicle traveling eastbound on East Fillmore Street attempted to make an unprotected left turn into a business parking lot. While turning, police say the vehicle hit a motorcycle, ridden by Debolt, traveling westbound on East Fillmore Street.

According to police, Debolt was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle reported no injuries and cooperated with investigators.

This was the 25th traffic death in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 16 traffic deaths.

CSPD is still investigating the crash. If you have any information, you are asked to call them at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers (719)634-7867.

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