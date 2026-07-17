Motorcyclist dead following crash last Friday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash last Friday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Academy Boulevard, which is located near Constitution Avenue.

According to CSPD's preliminary investigation, a motorcyclist traveling northbound on North Academy Boulevard failed to negotiate a curve and left the east side of the road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, CSPD says speed is being considered as a factor in the crash.

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