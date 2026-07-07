Motorcyclist dead following crash along North Union Boulevard Sunday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Sunday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard, which is located on the northeast side of the city.

According to CSPD's investigation, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on North Union Boulevard when they hit a pickup truck heading westbound on Dublin Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries, according to CSPD. Their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Speed is being considered as a factor in the crash, according to CSPD.

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