MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — After years of planning and months of development, the Heart of Monument Playpark is open, and it was built with everyone in mind.

The park is the result of a collaboration between the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club, the town of Monument, and the Monument Community Presbyterian Church which donated the property for the development.

The playground, located near downtown Monument, is designed to be accessible for all ages and abilities. It features slides, a tower, interactive games, climbing opportunities, Braille and sign language learning stations, and wheelchair accessibility to the main play structure as well as other features.

"We have what's called a roller table which is fun to slide around. We have something that's called a we-go-round, which is a fully wheelchair accessible merry go round," said Scott Ross, of the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club.

Planning for the park began in 2019, and the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club has since raised approximately $790,000, which funded the installation of the current equipment and more.

WATCH: Monument's new universally accessible playground opens

Monument's new universally accessible playground opens

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21.

The Kiwanis Club says the project, while open and operational, is not yet complete. The organization still needs to raise approximately $140,000 to finish a fitness area, a physical therapy area, and a sensory track, work they hope to wrap up next summer.

The goal of the park, organizers say, goes beyond recreation.

"At some playgrounds, one child is left outside the fence while the others get to play. At the Heart of Monument, everyone gets to play together and have a good time," Ross said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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