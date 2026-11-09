MONUMENT, Colo. — As vote counting continues, projected Monument Mayor-elect Kenneth Kimple is already outlining his priorities for the town.

"My first priority is to have the council seated, get them all up to speed, and then review financial objectives," Kimple said.

Monument mayor-elect Kenneth Kimple outlines priorities for new term in office

For Kimple, balanced books are a necessary first step.

"Because if we don't, we're not going to be able to meet any of our objectives," Kimple said.

Among those objectives is a commitment to transparency in government spending.

"I don't want to hide anything. I want us to be open about where taxpayer money is going," Kimple said.

Kimple said part of that allocation includes adding police officers, improving infrastructure and pursuing renewable water rights and water supply agreements.

"I think that we need to continue pursuing finding something that is economical for us to be able to find and provide to the residents of Monument," Kimple said.

Kimple also aims to bring more business to town by reducing red tape, while supporting existing businesses and preserving Monument's small-town character and respecting its historical value, ...and the charm that we have in our downtown area," Kimple added.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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