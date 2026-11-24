MONUMENT, Colo. — After years of planning and months of development, the Heart of Monument PlayPark is open near downtown Monument.

The playground was developed through interviews with multiple community agencies and is designed to include activities for all ages and abilities.

"The equipment was installed three weeks ago. It is installed; everything is ready to go play. Any kid that wants to find some inclusive play can find enjoyment here," Scott Ross of the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club said.

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Monument Hill Kiwanis Club opens inclusive playground designed for all ages and abilities

Planning for the park started in 2019. So far, the Monument Hill Kiwanis Club says that it has been able to raise about $790,000, which has been enough to install the current equipment as well as a bit extra.

For Heather Tidwell, community outreach coordinator for the Monument Warriors, a local Special Olympics team, the space meets a critical need.

"We serve 100 athletes with disabilities with our Special Olympics program, so that shows you the need right there," Tidwell said.

On a more personal level, the project also provides a new place to make memories with her son.

"I have a son who's 28 who has autism and epilepsy, and you wouldn't think 28 — he still enjoys going to playgrounds, but he does," Tidwell said.

For her family and others, the new space is significant.

"Our kids, especially as they grow, they seem to be forgotten in a lot of circles and a lot of communities, so to have a place that is specifically created for them is absolutely amazing," Tidwell said.

The playground currently features slides, a tower, interactive games, Braille and sign language learning stations, and wheelchair accessibility to the main play structure. Among the standout features are a roller table and a fully wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round.

"We have what's called a roller table, which is fun to slide around. We have something that's called a we-go-round, which is a fully wheelchair accessible merry go round," stated Ross.

The Kiwanis Club hopes to wrap up the project next summer. About $140,000 more is needed to complete a fitness area, a physical therapy area, and a sensory track.

The goal of the space extends beyond recreation.

"At some playgrounds, one child is left outside the fence while others get to play. At Heart of Monument, everybody gets to play together and have a good time," Ross said.

The playground was developed in partnership with the Town of Monument and the Monument Community Presbyterian Church.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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