Monument calls on El Paso County to deny classifying Buc-ee’s as a convenience store

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — The Town of Monument called on the Board of County Commissioners to deny classifying a proposed Buc-ee’s as a convenience store.

As of Tuesday, a company tied to Buc-ee’s is trying to get approval to build a location near I-25 and County Line Road near Monument.

Last month, the Planning and Community Development Director was unable to determine the appropriate classification for the proposed development.

On Tuesday, the Monument Town Council is calling on the county commissioners to reject the proposed classification.

In a statement by the Town of Monument, they said, “Its regional draw, extensive fueling operations, large retail footprint, multiple commercial functions, and operational intensity are fundamentally different from the limited uses historically contemplated in the C-1 district.”

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