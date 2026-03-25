Monument approves land annexation to build a brand new water tank, replacing the old one

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — The town of Monument approved a flagpole annexation along Beacon Lite Road to build a new water tank, replacing a structure that is more than 50 years old.

The annexation, approved at last week's town council meeting, gives the town complete ownership of the land where the new water tank will sit. The site is less than two miles from the prior town limits and did not initially belong to Monument.

"We could have repaired it anyway, even though it's not, but we wanted the water tank on our property with access to it on our property without having to worry about crossing anybody else's property and things of that nature," said Monument Mayor Mitch LaKind.

Mayor LaKind said the process took years to complete, but repairs needed to be done.

“We needed to replace that water tank. It’s something that’s been discussed for many many years due to the condition of it. In order to do that, you needed to have new land to put the tank on short of taking that one down and rebuilding,” said Mayor LaKind.

While the exact cost is unknown, LaKind said the new tank will hold 1.5 million gallons of water. He added that funds are set aside for the project, and parts of the project have received preliminary approvals.

The town owns one other tank that holds twice as much water, but it was added more recently.

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