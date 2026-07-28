Missing woman's body recovered at Lake Pueblo State Park Monday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A missing woman's body was recovered at Lake Pueblo State Park Monday evening, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW says officers were alerted of a missing woman in her mid-30s around noon on Monday. Her family members said she had not been seen since Sunday evening.

According to CPW, officers located her fishing pole and belongings on the north side of Lake Pueblo State Park on a cliff near Yucca Flats Campground.

CPW's Marine Evidence Recovery Team was requested to assist with the search around 4 p.m.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officer's located the woman's body, and she was recovered by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's dive team. Her name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

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